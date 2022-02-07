Positive results for Shionogi's COVID-19 therapeutic S-217622

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has completed its analysis of the Phase IIa part of a Phase II/III clinical trial of S-217622, an orally administered antiviral drug for COVID-19, and presented the results today, sending the firm’s shares up 3% to 7,984 yen.
During the presentation, in addition to results from secondary analyses of the antiviral effect, which is the primary endpoint of the Phase IIa part of the Phase II/III clinical trial, symptom improvement, exacerbation prevention, and safety results were newly disclosed.
According to CNA News, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would consider granting conditional early approval for Shionogi’s oral COVID-19 treatment. Mr Kishida told a televised parliamentary committee meeting that provided the drug's safety and efficacy are confirmed by clinical trials "we would like to review it promptly."
