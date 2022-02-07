Saturday 8 November 2025

Positive results for Shionogi's COVID-19 therapeutic S-217622

Pharmaceutical
7 February 2022
shionogi-big

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has completed its analysis of the Phase IIa part of a Phase II/III clinical trial of S-217622, an orally administered antiviral drug for COVID-19, and presented the results today, sending the firm’s shares up 3% to 7,984 yen.

During the presentation, in addition to results from secondary analyses of the antiviral effect, which is the primary endpoint of the Phase IIa part of the Phase II/III clinical trial, symptom improvement, exacerbation prevention, and safety results were newly disclosed.

According to CNA News, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would consider granting conditional early approval for Shionogi’s oral COVID-19 treatment. Mr Kishida told a televised parliamentary committee meeting that provided the drug's safety and efficacy are confirmed by clinical trials "we would like to review it promptly."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare inks exclusive license deal with Shionogi; files PrEP candidate
28 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi sells rights to coronavirus candidate in USA and Europe
26 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark launches COVID-19 nasal spray in India
9 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
New data for Shionogi's COVID-19 antiviral S-217622 show rapid virus clearance
25 April 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze