Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease

Zambon, a privately-owned Italian pharmaceutical company, has presented positive final results from the Phase III PROMIS-I study at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Annual Meeting.
This data shows that inhalation via the I-neb Adaptive Aerosol Delivery System of colistimethate sodium (CMS I-neb) results in reduction of pulmonary exacerbations in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients compared to placebo.
The primary endpoint was met, the annual rate of exacerbations was significantly lower in patients receiving CMS I-neb, and the treatment was shown to be well tolerated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze