Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease

Zambon, a privately-owned Italian pharmaceutical company, has presented positive final results from the Phase III PROMIS-I study at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Annual Meeting.

This data shows that inhalation via the I-neb Adaptive Aerosol Delivery System of colistimethate sodium (CMS I-neb) results in reduction of pulmonary exacerbations in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients compared to placebo.

The primary endpoint was met, the annual rate of exacerbations was significantly lower in patients receiving CMS I-neb, and the treatment was shown to be well tolerated.