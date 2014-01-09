Priaxon AG appoints Constance Hoefer as chief development officer

German privately-owned pharma company Priaxon AG has appointed Constance Hoefer as chief development officer (CDO) to oversee non-clinical and early clinical development.
Dr Hoefer (pictured) has more than 20 years of international non-clinical development and management experience in academic and regulatory as well as industry roles in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She started her industry career with Celltech in Cambridge, followed by roles with Solvay Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA, before establishing an independent consultancy in 2006. Since then, she has contributed her know-how and experience to national and international clients ranging from government institution spin-outs to national and international pharma clients. Most recently, she was Vice President and Head of Non-Clinical Development at Medigene AG.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze