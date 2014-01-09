Priaxon AG appoints Constance Hoefer as chief development officer

German privately-owned pharma company Priaxon AG has appointed Constance Hoefer as chief development officer (CDO) to oversee non-clinical and early clinical development.

Dr Hoefer (pictured) has more than 20 years of international non-clinical development and management experience in academic and regulatory as well as industry roles in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She started her industry career with Celltech in Cambridge, followed by roles with Solvay Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA, before establishing an independent consultancy in 2006. Since then, she has contributed her know-how and experience to national and international clients ranging from government institution spin-outs to national and international pharma clients. Most recently, she was Vice President and Head of Non-Clinical Development at Medigene AG.