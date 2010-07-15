Price-fixing case against 20 drugmakers reinstated by California Supreme Court

In the USA, the California Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a potentially multi-million-dollar price-fixing law suit against 20 large pharmaceutical companies, reported the Bay City News Service. In a ruling issued in San Francisco, the court unanimously overturned a trial judge's dismissal of the law suit, which was filed in 2004 by 17 California pharmacies.
The law suit claims the drug companies violated state antitrust law by conspiring to set artificially high prices for their brand-name pharmaceuticals in the USA, allegedly at levels of 50% to 400% more than for the same drugs sold in other countries. It also accuses the companies of conspiring to prevent their lower-priced drugs sold in other countries, such as Canada, from being re-imported into the USA.
The defendants in the case are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Ortho McNeil Pharmaceutical, Ortho Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline; Pfizer, Roche, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Purdue Pharma, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Wyeth, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems and the trade association Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze