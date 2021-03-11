Pricing and regulatory challenges impact revenue, new study reveals

Cloud revenue management solutions provider Model N (NYSE: MODN) has announced findings from its 2021 State of Revenue Report, which examines current issues around revenue execution and management in the healthcare sector.
Among its main findings:
98% of executives from pharma companies, medical device manufacturers and biotech firms think that regulatory compliance results in revenue loss, according to the newly released report.
