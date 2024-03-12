Pricing watchdog offers lukewarm reception to KarXT

A final report for KarXT (xanomeline tartrate/trospium chloride) has been published by influential US pricing watchdog The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).

The Boston, USA-based group has issued its report into the schizophrenia med, developed by Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX), following a public meeting in February.

The document outlines what it sees as the current evidence on effectiveness, noting what it regards as a fair pricing framework for KarXT, as used for adults with schizophrenia who are not considered to have a treatment-resistant condition.