Thursday 20 November 2025

Prime market access levers for molecularly targeted oncology agents

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2013

In the EU5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), interviewed payers and surveyed oncologists recognize that molecularly driven management is a valuable innovation in cancer care, according to the findings of health care advisory firm Decision Resources. However, payer insight and oncologist survey findings show that targeted populations must be highly defined, companion diagnostics optimized, and the cost of diagnostic testing subsidized in order to maximize a new brand’s market access potential.

A validated biomarker predictive of response to a premium-priced targeted agent allows health care funds to be channeled towards the treatment of patients most likely to respond, which helps payers at national, regional and local/hospital level keep control of their budgets. As more of these costly therapies are approved and prices continue to rise, however, it is vital that emerging agents have biomarkers demonstrating a very strong relationship with a clinically relevant end point. Additionally, the cost of diagnostic testing, which largely falls to the hospital or clinic, negatively impacts health care budgets, and interviewed payers stress that the overall costs of these agents must not outweigh the benefits as they strive to cut health care costs.

Role of cost-sharing schemes

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze