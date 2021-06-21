Saturday 8 November 2025

Product launches forecast to propel systemic sclerosis market to $1.8 billion by 2030

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2021
systemic_sclerosis_shutterstock_large

The data and analytics company GlobalData has predicted that the value of the systemic sclerosis (SSc) market will grow from $498 million in 2020 to $1.8 billion in 2030 across the seven major markets (7MM) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%.

GlobalData’s report, Systemic Sclerosis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030, reveals that recent and anticipated product launches will create new treatment options for SSc patients, leading to unprecedented market growth.

The report focuses on the treatment landscape for SSc-associated skin fibrosis, lung fibrosis, and digital vasculopathy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive data on Ofev in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease
14 May 2021
Biotechnology
Corbus tanks as lenabasum Phase III fails in systemic sclerosis
9 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Neuropathic pain market forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2027
27 May 2021
Biotechnology
Decade of growth predicted for Fabry disease market in USA and Japan
25 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze