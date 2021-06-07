Promising early data on Sanofi's amcenestrant presented at ASCO

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) presented new data for its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), amcenestrant, in combination with Ibrance (CDK4/6 inhibitor), at this year’s meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
Peter Adamson, Sanofi’s global head of oncology, clinical development and pediatric innovation, said the interim data from the Phase I AMEERA-1 study is promising, given the unmet medical need in ER+ breast cancer. Mr Adamson said seven in 10 women will have breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive. Of those, 30% will become metastatic with a median survival of five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze