Proposal to fund Lilly's Effient in New Zealand

PHARMAC, the Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund prasugrel hydrochloride (brand name Effient) through a provisional agreement with its manufacturer US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

In summary, this proposal would result in Effient being fully funded from April 1, 2012 for clopidogrel-allergic patients who have undergone coronary angioplasty or had a cardiac stent inserted.

PHARMAC says it welcomes feedback on this proposal, which will be considered by PHARMAC’s Board (or Chief Executive acting under delegated authority) prior to making a decision on this proposal.