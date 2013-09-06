Prostate cancer market set to grow 50% by 2021: report

The increasing number of sufferers and the uptake of new drugs will see the prostate cancer market grow from $4.4 billion to $6.6 billion by 2021, according to independent analyst Datamonitor Healthcare, which has revealed that the prostate cancer market is expected to grow by 50% over the next nine years.
The combined sales of prostate cancer drugs across the USA, Japan and the five major European Union markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) was worth $4.4 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5%.
Growth will be due to uptake of new products, including Zytiga
