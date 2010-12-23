Proximagen acquires two CNS drug development programs from GlaxoSmithKline

The UK’s Proximagen Group (AIM: PRX), whose principal focus on the treatment of disorders of the central nervous system, has signed an exclusive agreement with drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to acquire the global rights to two drug development programs. Both are target diseases of the CNS; the more advanced program is ready to enter the clinic to be investigated for its potential to treat cognition disorders.
Proximagen is acquiring these assets following the announcement early this year by GSK that it would be stopping drug discovery efforts in some areas of neurosciences including psychiatry and pain which were deemed non-core to its plans (The Pharma Letter February 6).
The programs, which have had substantial investment by GSK to date, are designed to develop positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) and have the potential to address the needs of patients suffering from a variety of disorders of the CNS including cognition, neuropathic pain, and Parkinson's disease. Both PAM programs represent an opportunity to circumvent the potential issues of limited efficacy and tolerance seen with some agonist programs targeting the same receptors in early clinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze