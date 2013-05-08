pSivida and Alimera's Iluvien debuts in Germany; New data on Novartis' Lucentis

USA-based pSivida Corp (Nasdaq: PSDV), a leader in developing sustained release, drug delivery products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, today (May 8) announced that Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal insert), the first sustained release pharmaceutical product for the treatment of chronic diabetic macular edema (DME), is now commercially available in Germany. pSivida’s licensee Alimera Sciences (Nasdaq: ALIM) reported that the first patient has been treated following the commercial launch in Germany.

“We are very pleased Iluvien is now available in Germany as well as for privately insured and private pay patients in the UK,” said Paul Ashton, president and chief executive, adding: “We are also very pleased by Alimera’s resubmission of the NDA [New Drug Application] for Iluvien to the FDA and the recently announced PDUFA goal date of October 17, 2013. We will be entitled to 20% of net profits, as defined, in each of Germany and the UK from sales of Iluvien by Alimera. If the FDA approves Iluvien, we would also be entitled to an additional $25 million milestone payment from Alimera as well as 20% of net profits on any sales in the USA by Alimera.”

