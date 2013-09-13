Thursday 20 November 2025

Public health advocacy expresses concern over US opioid labeling changes

Pharmaceutical
13 September 2013

Concern has been shown over the US Food and Drug Administration’s action to tackle opioid use. This week the FDA announced safety labeling changes and post-market study requirements for extended-release and long-acting opioid analgesics.

However, a statement from Michael Carome, director of the Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, said that the action “represents a small step in the right direction, but it ultimately fails to adequately ensure the safety of chronic pain patients and favors the interests of the pharmaceutical industry over the interests of protecting public health.”

He adds that the FDA took no action to alter the label of short-acting opioid analgesics, and “offered no clear rationale to justify why these drugs should be treated differently than long-acting and extended-release opioids.”

No recommendations for maximum use

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze