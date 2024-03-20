PureTech rewards shareholders with $100 million tender offer

UK and US-listed drugmaker PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) has announced plans to return $100 million to its shareholders by way of a tender offer.

The move comes in addition to a recently completed share buyback program worth $50 million.

The latest capital return represents around 14% of the firm’s market cap, and follows an announcement that PureTech will receive $293 million from its remaining stake in Karuna Therapeutics.