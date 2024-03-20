Monday 29 September 2025

PureTech rewards shareholders with $100 million tender offer

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2024
UK and US-listed drugmaker PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) has announced plans to return $100 million to its shareholders by way of a tender offer.

The move comes in addition to a recently completed share buyback program worth $50 million.

The latest capital return represents around 14% of the firm’s market cap, and follows an announcement that PureTech will receive $293 million from its remaining stake in Karuna Therapeutics.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


