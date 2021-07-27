R-Pharm and Servier to localize production of Diabeton in Azerbaijan

The Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has reached an agreement with French pharma company Servier on the localization of drugs for the treatment of socially significant diseases at its facilities in Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state and one of the most economically developed countries in the South Caucasus region.

Under the terms of the agreement, production will be carried at the capacities of R-Pharm’s plant in Azerbaijan. That will be a secondary packaging of Diabeton (gliclazide), a drug for the prevention of complications of diabetes mellitus that Servier markets under the Diamicron tradename.

The five-year contract involves the production of about 1 million packages of the drug per year.