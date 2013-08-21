Radiopharmaceuticals market to hit a value of $7.9 billion by 2018

The radiopharmaceuticals market has been forecast to exceed a value of $7.9 billion by 2018, driven by the aging global population, the increasing number of cardiovascular, oncological and neurological imaging procedures, and the expansion in application areas, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com.

Sales of radiopharmaceuticals declined during the 2007-2009 recession period as a result of a steep erosion in sales in the USA. Renewed spending on diagnostic and medical equipment by health care providers in 2010 marked the beginning of a recovery for the market.

Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as tracers in the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases. Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.