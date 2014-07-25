Saturday 8 November 2025

Ranbaxy to distribute Cipher’s isotretinoin product in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
25 July 2014

Canada’s Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: DND) has signed a definitive distribution and supply agreement with India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359), granting the latter exclusive right to market, sell and distribute Cipher's acne treatment isotretinoin capsules in Brazil.

This agreement extends the current relationship with Ranbaxy, which markets and distributes Cipher's isotretinoin product in the USA under the brand name Absorica, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration some two years ago (The Pharma Letter May 29, 2012).

Ranbaxy plans to promote the product through a brand dermatology division in Brazil. Cipher's isotretinoin formulation is expected to be a flagship product in Ranbaxy's dermatology franchise in Brazil, once it achieves regulatory approval.

