RDIF and Panacea Biotec launch the production of Sputnik V in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical maker Panacea Biotec today announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer. The company’s facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021 and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14. As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.
