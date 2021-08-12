Positive view on Axsome Therapeutics' depression candidate

Central nervous system (CNS) specialist Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) will hope a positive report from GlobalData could take the sting out of a recent run of bad news.

The impact of a positive result from the Phase II MERIT trial of AXS-05, unveiled on August 9, was drowned out by news of a regulatory setback on the same day, halving the firm’s share price.

Investors are concerned about the fact that the US regulator has identified certain deficiencies in the firm’s bid for approval in major depressive disorder (MDD), even though it remains unclear what they are or what the impact on the submission will be.