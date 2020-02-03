Recarbrio sNDA accepted for FDA priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam) to treat adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by certain susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms.

The application, submitted by pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), has received Priority Review by the FDA, and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the sNDA is June 4, 2020.

Modest sales forecast