Reckitt Benckiser trumps Bayer's bid for control of Schiff Nutritional

In a move that looks set to thwart Germany-based Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) plans to acquire the US nutritional products firm, consumer products conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RBL) last night launched a counter bid to acquire Schiff Nutrition International (NYSE: SHF). Bayer, which announced its $34 per share ($1.2 billion) takeover offer last month (The Pharma Letter October 30), told TPL this morning that it could not comment on the situation at this stage.
Reckitt Benckiser said that it will commence a tender offer today, November 16, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Schiff, a leading provider of branded vitamins, nutrition supplements and nutrition bars in the USA and elsewhere, for $42.00 per share in cash valuing Schiff at around $1.4 billion, a premium of 23.5% over Bayer’s offer.
Bidding war expected
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze