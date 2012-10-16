Recordati acquires a portfolio of OTC products in Russia

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) yesterday announced the signing of agreements covering the acquisition of all rights to five product lines on the Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market: Alfavit, Qudesan, Vetoron, Focus and Carnitone.
The value of the transaction, which will be funded from existing liquidity, is of 2.7 billion roubles ($87 million). The closing of the operation, expected to take place before year-end, is subject to certain conditions.
The brands of the products acquired, which are over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, are very well known in Russia. The Alfavit product line in particular comprises a wide range of formulations containing vitamins and minerals and holds a leading position on the market. Qudesan is based on coenzyme Q10, an adjuvant for cardiac function, promoted for the prevention and treatment of chronic fatigue and metabolic dysfunction. The key ingredient in Vetoron is beta-carotene, Focus contains bilberry anthocyanins and lutein for eye health and Carnitone is a source of L-carnitine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze