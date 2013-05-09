Thursday 20 November 2025

Recordati posts 1st-qrt revenue rise of 11%, boosted by international sales

Pharmaceutical
9 May 2013

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) has reported an 11.4% rise to 244.6 million euros ($391.8 million) in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2013, with international sales growing 16.1%.

EBITDA, at 25.1% of sales, was 61.3 million euros, an increase of 13.5% over the same period of the preceding year. Operating income, at 21.5% of sales, came in at 52.6 million euros, up 10.5%, while net income, at 15.4% of sales, was 37.8 million euros, an increase of 11.8% over the first quarter 2012.

“The excellent results obtained in the first quarter of 2013, confirmed during the month of April, thanks to the strong international expansion of the group allow us to review our targets for the full year 2013”, declared Giovanni Recordati, chairman and chief executive, adding: “Therefore, we now expect to achieve sales of around 930 million euros, operating income of around 190 million euros and net income of around 132 million euros.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze