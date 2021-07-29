Saturday 8 November 2025

Recordati returns to growth, with first-half beating analysts' expectation

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2021
recordati-large

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RECI: MI) today posted financial results for the first half of 2021, showing the company is returning to growth.

Consolidated revenue, at 770.8 million euros ($909.5 million), was up by 1.4% (+4.9% at constant exchange rate) over the same period of the previous year reflecting adverse currency exchange rate effect of around 26.8 million euros and the contribution from Eligard (leuprorelin acetate) for 36.8 million euros (acquired under licence from Tolmar International in January). Revenues were ahead of consensus forecasts of 752 million euros.

Net of these effects, growth for the first half was at 0.1%, which, however, reflects the loss of exclusivity in 2020 of Urorec (silodosin) and Livazo (pitavastatin) decrease of 19.8 million euros and the impact of the pandemic, especially on seasonal flu medications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Recordati to pay 750 million euros for EUSA Pharma
3 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Recordati falls after results miss in final quarter
22 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
US FDA approves Cystadrops
26 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Recordati granted marketing approval in EU for Cystadrops
30 January 2017




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze