Recordati shares boosted by continued growth

Pharmaceutical
25 February 2022
Italian drugmaker Recordati (REC: MI) has presented its annual financial results for 2021.

Consolidated net revenue grew by 9.1% compared to 2020, reaching 1.58 billion euros ($1.77 billion), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 5.8% to 602.3 million euros.

"The significant revenue growth combined with good cost discipline have more than offset the investments to support new products"These results were in line with those expected by Recordati, which expects to continue its growth trajectory into this year. The company has predicted that it will achieve revenue of between 1.72 billion euros and 1.78 billion euros in 2022, and EBITDA of between 630 million euros and 660 million euros.

