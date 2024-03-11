RedHill announces new ten-year patent for Talicia

Israel-based RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) has announced the issuance of a new US patent related to Talicia (omeprazole/amoxicillin/rifabutin).

The patent covers Talicia as an all-in-one fixed-dose combination of amoxicillin, omeprazole and rifabutin and its use for the treatment of helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

H. pylori remains the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer and a major risk factor for peptic ulcer disease and gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma.