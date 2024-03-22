Monday 29 September 2025

Relief Therapeutics out-licenses PKU GOLIKE in the USA

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2024
Swiss rare disease specialist Relief Therapeutics (SIX: RLF) today announced it has granted an exclusive license to Eton Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ETON) for the commercialization of GOLIKE family of products in the USA, with the news sending Relief’s shares up more than 5% to 1.41 francs in early trading.

“This transition is fully aligned with Relief’s strategy of moving the GOLIKE products into partnership models in the US and Europe. We are very pleased to be establishing this partnership with Eton for GOLIKE patients in the US given their valuable experience in the metabolic area,” said Michelle Lock, interim chief executive of Relief.

“We are excited to be partnering with Relief on PKU GOLIKE in the United States. After extensive discussions with metabolic geneticists, dieticians, and PKU patients, we believe PKU GOLIKE is the best product in the estimated $100 million U.S. PKU medical formula market. With our sales force and existing relationships in the metabolic community, we believe we can significantly increase the awareness, education, and adoption of this important product,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

