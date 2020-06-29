'Remarkable' simultaneous approval of five new products in Japan for Novartis

The Japanese subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has simultaneously approved five new treatment options for Japanese patients.
The drugs in question are:
Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC);
Entresto (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate) in chronic heart failure;
Mayzent (siponimod fumaric acid) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS);
Enerzair (glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate); and
Atectura (indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in different forms of asthma.
