Report: Global cystic fibrosis market value to treble by 2019

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2014

The global cystic fibrosis market value in seven major countries will jump from $1.2 billion in 2013 to just under $4.5 billion by 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

According to the report, the five leading European Union countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK will show the most growth in the CF market, with their total value climbing from $568 million in 2013 to just over $2.2 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 32.3%. The UK and Spain will have the region’s highest CAGRs of 34.4% and 33.9%, respectively.

They will be followed by the USA, with its CF market value expected to increase from $636 million in 2013 to $2.2 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 28.6%.

