Report highlights progress and challenges in Latin American healthcare

A new report has provided an overview of the state of healthcare in Latin America and its nations, reports The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.

The Health Innovation Outlook (HIO) report has been produced through a collaboration involving FIFARMA, the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry, the Institute of Prospective and Innovation in Health (INNOS) and El Bosque University of Colombia.

The analysis looks at performance in seven areas and 48 health indicators and innovation, and compares them with global benchmarks.