Report: Innovative medicines could deliver increased benefits in middle-income countries

There is clear evidence that innovative medicines have delivered significant value by reducing healthcare costs and benefitting both patients and wider society, according to a report from Charles River Associates (CRA).

The study, Assessing the Value of Biopharmaceutical Innovation in Key Therapy Areas in Middle Income Countries, was commissioned by the IFPMA which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies and associations across the globe. It examined the value of innovation in five key therapy areas: coronary heart disease (CHD), depression, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and rotavirus infection. It adds that there remains untapped potential of adopting innovative medicines more widely in middle-income countries (MICs) which can be achieved by national prioritization, investments in healthcare infrastructure and building better epidemiological and cost databases for effective evaluation of therapies.

Rotavirus vaccine cuts hospitalization