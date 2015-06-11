Report links global pharma companies to rise in antibiotic resistant bacteria

A report has been released today which links several global pharma companies with Chinese factories which are dangerously contributing to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by improperly disposing of their pharmaceutical waste.
Consumer watchdog SumOfUs.org reveals that US pharma major Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is among the companies which have sourced antibiotics from a polluting Chinese factory. It further reveals links between three polluting Chinese companies and one of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers, McKesson, which owns several European brands. The world’s largest generics manufacturer, Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), was also found to be sourcing antibiotics from several polluting factories, the report claims.
According to studies by UK government-sponsored Review on Antimicrobial Resistance, AMR could result in up to 10 million deaths and a loss of up to $100 trillion worth of economic output between now and mid-century if it is not addressed. The UK’s Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies has spoken of the “catastrophic threat” posed by AMR and called for global action to address this problem.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze