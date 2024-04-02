Report stresses value of innovative medicines to patients and society

A report released by the non-profit group No Patient Left Behind has claimed that it has found critical flaws in a key metric used by US insurance companies and foreign governments to determine whether to cover prescribed treatments at low out-of-pocket costs.
The report found that the methodology used by the USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) for analyzing the cost-effectiveness of drugs has led to the mistaken belief that a number of medications offer insufficient value to patients and society.
"It’s time to get cost-effectiveness math right and stop using flawed math to undervalue the patient and societal benefits of new medicines"No Patient Left Behind was founded in 2020 and includes team and board members made up of policymakers, industry executives and biotech investors.
