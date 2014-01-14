Report suggests vertical integration remains popular with pharma distributors in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan

Vertical integration among manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers is one of the characteristics of the pharmaceutical markets in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, according to a new report.

The latest report from Poland-based research and consulting company PMR, “Distribution on the pharmaceutical market in the CIS countries 2013. Comparative analysis of Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan,” uses Protek as one of the best examples of vertical integration in Russia. The group consists of Protek CV, one of the leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in terms of sales value, and Rigla, one of the largest pharmacy chains, in terms of both sales value and the number of outlets with more than 900 pharmacies. Pharmaceutical retail trade in the Protek Group is also carried out under the Bud Zdorov! discount pharmacy chain format and other brand names.

In addition, there are several pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Protek Group, including Sotex Pharm Firm, Protek-SVM and Protein Contour. Sotex specialises in the manufacture of licensed brand medicines and high-quality liquid generics, including its own products. Protek-SVM manufactures pharmaceutical substances, whereas Protein Contour specialises in biotechnology research. In addition, the Protek Group also includes logistics services company Transservice and Spargo Technologies, a provider of software for pharmacies.