Saturday 8 November 2025

Research shows growing dominance of next-gen HIV therapies

Pharmaceutical
25 August 2021
lab_biotech_research_vials_big

Research from industry analyst GlobalData suggests that HIV drugs containing tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) are set to book sales over $15 billion by the year 2029.

The group noted that sales of TAF-based therapies are growing in part due to the drug’s positive safety profile, with products being well tolerated by high-risk patients.

This compares favorably with treatments containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), which are forecast to decline steadily due to disadvantages including a link with osteoporosis and kidney disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA validates Gilead's lenacapavir MAA for HIV-1 patients with limited options
20 August 2021
Biotechnology
Gilead files NDA for lenacapavir in HIV-1
29 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
J&J's HIV vaccine fails in Phase IIb study
1 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare filing seeks to address children's gap in access to HIV treatments
4 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze