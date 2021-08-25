Research shows growing dominance of next-gen HIV therapies

Research from industry analyst GlobalData suggests that HIV drugs containing tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) are set to book sales over $15 billion by the year 2029.

The group noted that sales of TAF-based therapies are growing in part due to the drug’s positive safety profile, with products being well tolerated by high-risk patients.

This compares favorably with treatments containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), which are forecast to decline steadily due to disadvantages including a link with osteoporosis and kidney disease.