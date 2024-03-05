Revance to raise $100 million to compete with Botox

Nashville, USA-based biotech Revance Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RVNC) has announced an underwritten public offering, with the goal of raising $100 million.
The money has been earmarked for the launch of Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) into the therapeutics market.
Revance received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2022 to market Daxxify for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines (frown lines) in adults.
