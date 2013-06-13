Rising drug resistance driving early-line use of powerful antibiotics, according to surveyed EU5 physicians

More than half of physicians surveyed by health care advisory firm, Decision Resources from the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) prescribe carbapenems, especially meropenem (Cubist/AstraZeneca's Merrem/Meronem; Dainippon Sumitomo's Meropen; generics) and imipenem/cilastatin (Merck's Primaxin/Tienam; generics), as first- or second-line therapy for Gram-negative infections (GNIs) due to ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae.

Such early-line use of these agents is indicative of the wider prescribing practices that fuel drug resistance and that have led to higher prevalence of carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative pathogens (GNPs), such as KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae, says Decision Resources.

The new European Physician and Payer Forum report - titled Drug-Resistant Gram-Negative Infections: How Will the Threat of Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative Pathogens Impact Market Access for Current and Emerging Antibiotics in the EU5? - finds that nearly a third of surveyed physicians prescribe combinations of tigecycline (Pfizer's Tygacil), piperacillin/tazobactam (Pfizer's Zosyn/Tazocin; generics), carbapenems, aminoglycosides and polymyxins early in the treatment algorithm for infections due to multi-drug-resistant (MDR) GNPs, like KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae or MDR-Pseudomonas.