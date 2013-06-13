Thursday 20 November 2025

Rising drug resistance driving early-line use of powerful antibiotics, according to surveyed EU5 physicians

Pharmaceutical
13 June 2013

More than half of physicians surveyed by health care advisory firm, Decision Resources from the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) prescribe carbapenems, especially meropenem (Cubist/AstraZeneca's Merrem/Meronem; Dainippon Sumitomo's Meropen; generics) and imipenem/cilastatin (Merck's Primaxin/Tienam; generics), as first- or second-line therapy for Gram-negative infections (GNIs) due to ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae.

Such early-line use of these agents is indicative of the wider prescribing practices that fuel drug resistance and that have led to higher prevalence of carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative pathogens (GNPs), such as KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae, says Decision Resources.

The new European Physician and Payer Forum report - titled Drug-Resistant Gram-Negative Infections: How Will the Threat of Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative Pathogens Impact Market Access for Current and Emerging Antibiotics in the EU5? - finds that nearly a third of surveyed physicians prescribe combinations of tigecycline (Pfizer's Tygacil), piperacillin/tazobactam (Pfizer's Zosyn/Tazocin; generics), carbapenems, aminoglycosides and polymyxins early in the treatment algorithm for infections due to multi-drug-resistant (MDR) GNPs, like KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae or MDR-Pseudomonas.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze