Saturday 8 November 2025

Robert Davis to take over from Merck & Co's retiring Kenneth Frazier

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2021
kenneth_frazier_merck_co_large

Kenneth Frazier (pictured), one of the biggest names in pharma, is to retire from his position of chief executive of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) after a decade in the role.

Mr Frazier, who will continue to serve on Merck’s board of directors as executive chairman for an undefined period, will be replaced by Robert Davis, the US company’s current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer.

"I plan to continue Ken’s focus on innovation as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company"Having joined Merck as chief financial officer in 2014, Mr Davis’ role was expanded in 2016 to include the company’s global support functions, which encompass corporate business development, investor relations, information technology, procurement, real estate operations, and corporate strategy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Exec change at Merck, as Mike Nally quits top marketing job
18 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Frazier blow brings pharma into spotlight again
15 August 2017
Biotechnology
Artiva inks landmark $1. 8 billion collab with Merck
28 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck misses estimates as coronavirus cuts $400 million off quarterly sales
4 February 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze