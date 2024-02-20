Robert Michael to replace Richard Gonzalez as AbbVie’s CEO

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a succession plan, to replace its current chief executive (CEO).

The Chicago-based company’s board of directors has unanimously selected Robert Michael, AbbVie's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Richard Gonzalez as CEO.

Mr Gonzalez, who has served as CEO since the company's formation in 2013, will retire from the role and become executive chairman of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2024. Additionally, the board has appointed Mr. Michael as a board member, also effective July 1, 2024.