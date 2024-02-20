Monday 29 September 2025

Robert Michael to replace Richard Gonzalez as AbbVie’s CEO

Pharmaceutical
20 February 2024
abbvie_large-1

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a succession plan, to replace its current chief executive (CEO).

The Chicago-based company’s board of directors has unanimously selected Robert Michael, AbbVie's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Richard Gonzalez as CEO.

Mr Gonzalez, who has served as CEO since the company's formation in 2013, will retire from the role and become executive chairman of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2024. Additionally, the board has appointed Mr. Michael as a board member, also effective July 1, 2024.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie delivers optimistic outlook despite tough hit from Humira copies
2 February 2024
Biotechnology
Humira decline to be offset by AbbVie’s strong immunology portfolio, says analyst
29 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie reports better than expected 1st-qrt 2024 financials
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
AbbVie invests $223 million in Singapore biologics site
29 January 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze