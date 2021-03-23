Roche abandons tominersen program in manifest Huntington's disease

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington’s disease (HD), a debilitating disease with currently no treatments to stop or reverse the condition.

The decision was based on the results of a pre-planned review of the data from the Phase III study conducted by an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (iDMC). The iDMC made its recommendation based on the investigational therapy’s potential benefit/risk profile for study participants.

Drug licensed from Ionis