Roche acquires Verum Diagnostica for 11 million euros

Swiss drugs and diagnostics major Roche (ROG: SIX) has signed an agreement under which it will acquire 100% of Verum Diagnostica GmbH, based in Munich, Germany. Verum Diagnostica is a leading company in platelet function testing, the fastest-growing field in the coagulation diagnostics market.

Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Verum Diagnostica shareholders a total cash consideration of 11 million euros ($14.8 million), and potentially a further 2 million euros contingent upon reaching certain performance-related mile stones. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2012.

Supports plans to expand coagulation testing