Roche boosts diagnostics business with 65 million-euro acquisition of PVT

Swiss drug major Roche (SIX: ROG) aims to strengthen its position in laboratory automation clinical diagnostics with the acquisition of PVT Probenverteiltechnik GmbH based in Waiblingen, Germany and of PVT Lab Systems, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. PVT is a global market leader in providing customized automation and workflow solutions for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing in large commercial and hospital laboratories.
Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay PVT shareholders an upfront payment of 65 million euros ($90 million), as well as up to 20 million euros on reaching performance-related milestones. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. PVT will become one of the competence centers inside Roche for the development and manufacturing of automation products.
Adds to current $11 billion diagnostics business
