Monday 29 September 2025

Roche's Avastin rejected by UK's NICE in draft guidance due to 'uncertain evidence base;' Takeda's Mepact turned down on cost and efficacy

Pharmaceutical
12 July 2010

In a third rejection for the Swiss drug major Roche within a matter of weeks, the UK National Health service watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), on Friday issued a negative draft guidance on the firm's Avastin (bevacizumab), not recommending it for use in combination with a taxane for patients whose breast cancer has spread to other parts of the body. The NICE also turned down Japanese drug major Takeda's Mepact (mifamurtide, L-MTP-PE) for the treatment of bone cancer in children, adolescents and young adults.

Last week saw the NICE say it could not recommend Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) for metastatic gastric cancer (The Pharma Letter July 7). The NICE also said last month that it has been unable to recommend the use of Roche's Tarceva (erlotinib) as a maintenance treatment for people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have had first line treatment and their disease had remained stable (TPL June 18).

In the current guidance, the agency said that evidence submitted by Roche did not show bevacizumab to significantly improve or extend the lives of breast cancer patients whose tumors have spread elsewhere in the body. This uncertain clinical benefit, combined with the amount of money the NHS is being asked to pay for the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze