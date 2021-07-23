Roche's Hong Chow given wide-ranging role at Merck Healthcare

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has named Hong Chow head of China and international for its Healthcare business sector.

Starting on October 1, she will lead China, Japan as well as the regions of Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Russia, and the franchise of cardiovascular metabolism and endocrinology (CM&E), and the global business innovation team.

Also serving as a member of the Healthcare executive committee, Ms Chow will be based in Shanghai, China.