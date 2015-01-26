Saturday 8 November 2025

Rockwell's Triferic cleared for marketing by US FDA

Pharmaceutical
26 January 2015

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved US biopharma company Rockwell Medical’s (Nasdaq: RMTI) Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate solution) for commercial sale as an iron replacement product to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis dependent chronic kidney disease. Rockwell’s share leapt 15.5% to $12.49 in pre-market trading on release of the news, but fell back to $11.09 (+2.6%) by mid-morning.

Robert Chioini, founder, chairman and chief executive of Rockwell, commented: "Triferic's unique ability to be delivered via dialysate and to deliver iron without increasing iron stores strengthens its potential to become the market-leading iron therapy treatment for hemodialysis patients. We view today's FDA decision as a major development both for Rockwell and for the entire hemodialysis patient population who now have a significantly better treatment option for addressing their iron losses."

The FDA reviewed safety and efficacy data from Rockwell's overall clinical program. During the clinical program more than 1,400 patients were treated with Triferic and more than 100,000 individual administrations were given. The results from the clinical trials have shown Triferic to be an effective and highly-differentiated iron delivery therapy with a safety profile similar to placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze