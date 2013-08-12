Royalty Pharma sells on portion of ibrutinib royalties

US private equity firm Royalty Pharma says it has sold to Aisling Capital and Clarus Ventures around 20% of the royalty interest in ibrutinib it recently acquired from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) for a pro rata percentage of the $485 million Royalty Pharma paid to Quest for the rights (The Pharma Letter July 19).

"The Clarus and Aisling teams' expertise in early-stage and development-stage companies and therapies added real value during the course of our collective consideration of this opportunity," said Pablo Legorreta, founder and chief executive of Royalty Pharma.

Royalty Pharma's third Ph III investment in past 18 months