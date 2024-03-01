Russia experiencing a shortage of unique drug against repeated heart attacks

Russia is experiencing a shortage of a unique drug against repeated heart attacks - Effient (prasugrel) from the American pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), representative of the Russian Ministry of Health told the business newspaper Vedomosti, the Pharma Letter’s local correspondent reports.
According to representatives of Russian pharmacies, France-headquartered Servier (which is the official distributor of Effient in Russia) has recently notified its partners that the supplies of the drug to Russia were stopped in September 2023 and there are no plans to resume them. The current reserves of the drug will last for less than a month.
Still, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Health maintain some optimism, as, according to them, Effient can be replaced by some alternative drugs, of which supplies are currently ongoing to Russia. For example, according to them, Effient has an alternative in the form of drugs with the active ingredients clopidogrel, ticagrelor, etc, which are also indicated for the prevention of thrombotic complications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze