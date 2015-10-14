Russia has no plans to introduce ban on drug imports

Russia has no plans to introduce any bans and restrictions on the imports of drugs from abroad, according to recent statements of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

However, according to him, by 2018, up to 90% of drugs, presented in Russia, should be produced locally, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Mr Putin comments: "Importing of pharmaceutical substances, with the aim of their further bottling within the country, has nothing to do with full-scale pharmaceutical production. Our main goal is creating conditions for the establishment of production of not only competitive generics, but also original drugs in Russia.”