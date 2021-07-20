Russia increases purchases of anti-COVID-19 drugs

In anticipation of the third wave of the pandemic, the Russian government has significantly increased purchases of anti-COVID-19 drugs, according to recent statements by state press-service and local media reports.
In the first five months of the current year the value of state purchases on such drugs amounted to 40 billion roubles ($539 million). According to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, which cites the report of local analytics company Headway Company, this is four times more the funds spent during the period of December 2019 - May 2020. A significant part of these funds was allocated to the purchases of favipiravir – the drug, the effectiveness of which still sparks serious doubts.
The value of government purchases from December 2020 to May this year amounted to 6.6 billion roubles. Currently favipiravir generics are currently produced by three Russian companies - R-Pharm, Promomed Rus and Khimrar.
